State prison goes into lockdown after officers sickened

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prison officials say a western Pennsylvania state prison has been locked down after four corrections officers were hospitalized following exposure to an unknown substance.

The State Correctional Institution in Greene County officers felt sick while searching an inmate's property, and they were rushed to a hospital Monday night. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the prison near Waynesburg was locked down and a hazardous materials team was called to the prison.

Last week, state officials said six staff members at the SCI in Mercer County were sickened by a suspicious substance.

Authorities are investigating.

