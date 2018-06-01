State regulators can start issuing commercial pot licenses

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' recreational marijuana industry could begin taking shape in the coming weeks.

Friday marks the first day that state regulators can issue licenses to pot shops and other businesses allowed under the voter-approved law that legalized adult use of marijuana.

The Cannabis Control Commission was not, however, expected to immediately announce any decisions.

Friday is also the day that any prospective operator who was not eligible for priority review by the commission can apply for a license to operate a retail establishment.

The first pot shops could open their doors in Massachusetts on July 1, though how many and where they might be located remains to be determined.

All applicants must clear background checks from regulators, and many cities and towns have imposed prohibitions or restrictions on marijuana businesses.