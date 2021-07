Michael Conroy/AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana grew slightly last year, with a new state report showing that drug-induced abortions made up a majority of the procedures for the first time.

The annual report from the state health department shows that the number of abortions in Indiana grew by 119, or 1.6%, to 7,756 during 2020. That increased number remained below the some 8,000 performed in 2018, Indiana’s highest number since 2014.