State's Naval Militia gets news commander

SCHODACK, N.Y. (AP) — A New York military organization that comes to the aid of the state's communities during major emergencies now has a new commander.

Rear Adm. Timothy Zakriski (zah-KRIHS'-kee)of Glenville took command of the 2,800-member New York Naval Militia during a ceremony held Friday along the Hudson River in the Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER') County town of Schodack (SKOH'-dak).

The Naval Militia is part of the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs. It's composed of current Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Reserve members who agree to serve on state active duty when called upon.

Zakriski served in Marine Corps Reserve before being commissioned as an ensign in the Navy Reserve 35 years ago. He takes over command from Rear Adm. Ten Eyck "Trip" Powell of Coeymans (KWEE'-mihnz).