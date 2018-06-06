State sells more than 10,000 Thruway E-ZPass On-the-Go tags

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Thruway Authority says it has sold thousands of E-ZPass tags at toll plazas since the program was launched in February.

Drivers don't have to leave their vehicles when they purchase the E-ZPass On-the-Go tags for $25 in select toll lanes at more than 50 toll plazas along the 570-mile Thruway system.

The purchased E-ZPass must be registered online or by calling the number listed on the package. The $25 cost is credited in full to the customer's account when the tag becomes active in 24 hours.

Officials say over 10,000 of the E-ZPass On-the-Go tags have been sold over the past four months.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in January that the entire Thruway system will be converted to cashless tolling by the end of 2020.