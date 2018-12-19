State sets up online form to report opioid, Rx drug misuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials are making it easier for health professionals and the wider public to report suspicions about misuse of prescription drugs, an effort designed to lessen the harm from opioid abuse.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called the online reporting tool another step toward addressing the opioid crisis that resulted in more than 5,400 overdose deaths in the state last year.

The suspicious activity reporting tool is available on the website for the attorney general's office and can be reached through the state Health Department .

It's also located within the state's prescription drug monitoring program site, which is limited to registered users.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro calls prescription drug abuse "our No. 1 public health crisis and our No. 1 public safety crisis."