State starts awareness campaign for mosquito-borne diseases

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has launched a plan to help boost awareness of mosquito-borne diseases and how to avoid them this summer.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the goal is to protect New Yorkers against diseases carried by mosquitoes with statewide public education and outreach programs. The governor says the effort will help families stay safe when spending time outdoors during the warm weather.

The awareness campaign includes the state Department of Health issuing a seasonal mosquito-borne disease health advisory to all local health departments and health care providers. The advisory includes information on symptoms of West Nile virus, the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and the Zika virus.

Health department officials are also providing info to veterinarians on how to protect pets and farm animals from contracting mosquito-borne illnesses.