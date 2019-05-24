State trooper who died of cancer added to police memorial

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police trooper who died of cancer after responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York has been added to the state's police memorial.

WVIT-TV reports Trooper First Class Walter Greene Jr. was added to Connecticut's Law Enforcement Memorial during a ceremony Thursday.

The memorial at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden honors local, state and federal officers who lost their lives while serving Connecticut residents.

Greene died last year after a two-year battle with cancer that started in his colon and quickly spread.

Doctors believe he developed the illness as a result of responding to the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. He was 51. Greene had served in the state police since 1990 and also served four years in the Marines.

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com