Statewide rules for Uber, Lyft break through Senate logjam

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Efforts to enact statewide Louisiana regulations for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft, to expand the services' availability, have won passage in the Senate after years of trying.

Similar proposals repeatedly stalled in the Senate.

But continued pressure from lawmakers in regions without the transportation networks and lacking widespread taxi availability finally broke the logjam this session.

Senators voted 34-1 Saturday for the legislation , even as one senator warned the regulatory structure was certain to face legal challenges.

Republican Sen. Danny Martiny said Louisiana's constitution requires the services to fall under the Public Service Commission, not the state transportation department.

Supporters said 44 other states have statewide regulatory frameworks for Uber and Lyft.

The bill nears final passage, needing one more House vote.

House Bill 575: www.legis.la.gov