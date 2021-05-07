Stefanik's rise toward leadership job irks conservatives

3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Rep. Elise Stefanik ’s rise toward House Republicans' No. 3 leadership job, grumbling that is unlikely to derail her but serves notice that the right wing is battling again to affect the party’s future.
House Republicans plan to meet privately next week — probably Wednesday — and seem certain to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from that top post. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., seems likely to postpone a vote on replacing Cheney until sometime later, according to two House GOP aides who discussed the delay on condition of anonymity, giving restive conservatives a chance to coalesce behind an alternative.