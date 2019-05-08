Stephen Tracy named interim superintendent again

FAIRFIELD — As Superintendent Toni Jones heads off to Greenwich schools this summer, a familiar face returns to lead Fairfield schools.

Stephen Tracy, a former interim superintendent of Fairfield schools, was named to that same position once more at the Board of Education’s May 7 meeting.

Three years ago, Tracy was brought out from retirement to lead Fairfield schools on an interim basis.

Tracy has decades of educational experience, beginning as a public school history teacher in Westchester, N.Y. He served as New Milford superintendent from 1985-93 and Derby superintendent from 2008-2012.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Tracy said he was excited and was looking forward to returning to Fairfield schools.

“I know a little bit about Fairfield, some things have changed since then,” Tracy said. “It’s a widely admired school district with respected faculty.”

Tracy has also worked 14 years for a private company, EdisonLearning Inc. (formerly known as Edison Schools), that manages public schools and the state Department of Children and Families in a position where he oversaw education for foster children.

Tracy’s appointment as interim superintendent comes at a time when a consultant firm hired by the Board of Education — Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates — is actively searching for a permanent replacement to Jones.

At the May 7 meeting, the consultants said there were over 30 viable candidates as part of the recruiting process and that feedback from the community and students had been helpful in narrowing down the qualities expected in a potential superintendent.

In earlier reports, the Board of Education said it was expecting finalist interviews to be completed by the end of June.

The Board of Education said that details about Tracy’s employment would be made public once he signs his contract in the coming weeks.

“I’m the same guy I was then except two years older,” Tracy quipped. “I’m excited about the opportunity to support teachers and principals and help the school benefit the students that they serve.”

