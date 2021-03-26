Sticky bombs latest weapon in Afghanistan's arsenal of war KATHY GANNON, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 2:23 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation, as Washington searches for a responsible exit after decades of war.
The primitive devices, sometimes made in mechanics’ workshops for little money, are used by militants, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores. Over the past year, one or more cars have been exploding in Kabul almost every day and residents are terrified.