Still time for leaf peeping in coastal Maine areas

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There's still time to catch a glimpse of peak foliage conditions in coastal Maine.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry says most of the state is experiencing peak and past-peak foliage conditions, but coastal areas are just now reporting high color. That means less than 70 percent color change among the leaves.

State fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross says the late-season coastal foliage provides unique opportunities for leaf peepers. Downeast hikers can see "blueberry fields ablaze with the fall colors," she said.

A strong storm on Thursday stripped many trees of their leaves, but areas of high color remain in some of the coastal zone.