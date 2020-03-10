Stitt appoints Tulsa lawyer to Oklahoma appeals court

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday appointed a northeast Oklahoma lawyer to the state Court of Civil Appeals.

Stitt announced the appointment of Stacie Hixon of Owasso to replace Judge Jerry Goodman, who has retired.

Hixon is a partner at Steidley & Neal law firm, which has offices in Tulsa, McAlester and Durant and has focused on areas that include insurance, product liability, employment law and general civil litigation.

“Her significant appellate experience uniquely positions her to serve as an outstanding member on the Court, and I appreciate her willingness to leave private practice in order to serve the people of Oklahoma in this important role,” Stitt said in a statement.

“I will do my very best to serve the people of Oklahoma as a fair and unbiased judge,” Hixon said.

Hixon holds bachelors and masters degrees in political science from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Tulsa.