Stitt taps Tulsa man for AG despite 'not qualified' rating

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Tulsa attorney whom the American Bar Association rated as “ not qualified " to serve as a federal judge was tapped Friday by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to serve as the state's next attorney general.
After a two-month search that began in May after Republican Mike Hunter stepped down suddenly, Stitt selected John O'Connor, 66, to fill the vacancy, giving the governor an ally in his increasingly contentious relationship with some of the Native American tribes in the state. Stitt and Hunter, both Republicans, occasionally clashed on various matters, including over Stitt’s decision to renegotiate the state’s gaming compacts with Native American tribes.