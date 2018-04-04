Stolen car recovered, missing man located

FAIRFIELD — A New Hampshire man, who had been reported missing back in February by his girlfriend, was arrested Saturday afternoon, driving the girlfriend’s car, which has also been reported as stolen.

Christopher Wofford, 56, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with third-degree larceny. There was also an active warrant for his arrest out of Georgia.

Officers spotted the car on Commerce Drive around 1 p.m. Stamford police had put out a bulletin that they were attempting to locate the car. The girlfriend had apparently not given Wofford permission to take the car.

The report did not indicate where Wofford had been since February.

The was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 9.