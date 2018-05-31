Stolen car used by thieves breaking into cars

FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a stolen car that led an officer on a pursuit and was linked to two car burglaries earlier this week.

A Brooklawn Terrace resident called police May 27 around 10:30 p.m. to report his 2002 green Honda Accord had been stolen from in front of his house. He could not remember if the car was locked, but had both sets of keys in his possession.

The next morning, a Buena Vista Drive resident reported loose change had been stolen from their unlocked car. He said around 9 p.m. the night before, he looked out his window and saw a man carrying a green backpack walking down the street. The man then began jogging and got into a green Honda Accord. The resident was able to get the plate number, and police discovered it was the car that had been stolen from Brooklawn Terrace.

Another Buena Vista Drive resident’s car was also entered, and a $20 bill taken.

A short time later on May 28, an officer on patrol spotted the stolen car parked on Linley Drive. The occupants of the Honda pulled away from their parking space when they saw the police car. When the officer tried to stop the car, they fled into Bridgeport. The pursuit continued until police lost sight of the car on Pequonnock Avenue.