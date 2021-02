CHICAGO (AP) — A winter storm has blanketed parts of the Chicago area with up to a foot and a half (45.7 centimeters) of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads.

The National Weather Service reported that 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) of snow had fallen in Evanston by 8 a.m. Tuesday, while Midway International Airport had 17.7 inches (45 centimeters) and O'Hare International airport reported 7.5 inches (19 centimeters).