Storm-damaged Talking Stick Resort to reopen Monday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — After a month-long delay, a Scottsdale-area resort closed because of monsoon storm flooding is at last reopening.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community announced the Talking Stick Resort and Casino will reopen at noon Monday.

Flooding and damaged forced hundreds of guests and employees to evacuate the resort and the property closed Aug. 11.

It initially was supposed to reopen a week later.

But Talking Stick spokesman Ramon Martinez says the damage was more extensive than originally thought.

He says managers are looking into how to ensure this level of damage does not happen again.