Storm makes holiday travel dangers, threatens flooding

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — A winter storm has made holiday travel dangerous and is threatening flooding on the Oregon and Washington coastlines.

KOMO-TV reports that cars littered the shoulder of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie pass on Saturday night. Snowy conditions forced many to pull over.

By 3 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for all mountain passes through Monday morning.

Officials predict mountain passes will receive 12 to 18 inches this weekend.

By 9 p.m. Saturday evening, the Washington State Department of Transportation made chains required on all cars driving over Snoqualmie Pass.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the northern Oregon and southern Washington coast are under flood advisories until 4 p.m. Monday.

The weather service says this happens when strong winds mix with the high tide to push water onto roads and land that usually is above the high tide line.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/