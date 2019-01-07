Storm sweeps away beacon on Lake Michigan in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A storm has swept away a navigational beacon on Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin.

High waves took out the South Pier Light Navigational Beacon near the Manitowoc lighthouse early Monday.

Witnesses told police they saw waves hitting the beacon until it collapsed.

Chief Eric Olson of the U.S. Coast Guard in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, told the Herald Times Reporter that heavy rains and gusty winds took out the beacon's platform.

Olson says authorities don't know where the tower went, but it most likely was pushed into Lake Michigan.

He says the Coast Guard will search for the beacon, which apparently was pushed into the lake, and will arrange for another beacon for the pier.

Information from: HTR Media, http://www.htrnews.com