Street sweeping ticketing to begin again in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Officials will resume ticketing cars parked in spots designated for sweet sweeping in Boston but won't be towing them, for now.

The city says ticketing of cars violating street sweeping rules will begin again on Monday Aug. 10 after it was put on hold in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials said the Boston Transportation Department won't tow cars “until further notice.”

Officials will be putting courtesy flyers in ten different languages on parked cars to remind them of the street sweeping. People can also sign up for alerts about street sweeping at boston.gov.