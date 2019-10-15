Strong storm expected in Mid-Atlantic, New England this week

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The National Weather Service reports a strong nor'easter is expected to hit Maine's capital city as part of a storm that will impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rain and wind.

National Weather Service says Portland could see as much as 1.5 inches (3.81 centimeters) of rain fall overnight, with possibly a little more falling in Sanford. Down East Maine could get 1.5 to 2 inches (3.81 centimeters). Only rain, not snow, is expected.

Meteorologist Stacie Hanes says the rain is needed as several parts of Maine are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Maine could see winds gusts as high as 35 mph, while winds along the southern New England coastline could breach 60 mph.

The storm is expected to start in the south of New England Wednesday morning.