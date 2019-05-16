Strong storms move over northern Illinois bring hail, winds

SHERIDAN, Ill. (AP) — A line of strong storms moved across northern Illinois forcing students to take shelter and prompting a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning Thursday afternoon for an area southwest of Chicago that included Lake Holiday, Leland, Newark and Sheridan. Storm reports came into the weather service office in Romeoville detailing heavy rains, 1-inch hail and wind gusts of 52 mph. Forecasters also issued thunderstorm warnings for areas including Aurora, Joliet, Kankakee, Morris and DeKalb.

The (DeKalb) Daily-Chronicle reports students in District 428 schools took shelter as the storms passed.

Weather service officials said it was too soon to confirm reports of multiple tornado sightings along the storm's path.

Forecasters say more thunderstorms and severe weather is possible Thursday evening that could include large hail, strong winds and flash flooding.