Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.

Typhoon Mindulle was near one of the Izu Islands off Tokyo’s southern coast, moving northeast at a speed of about 35 kilometers (21 miles) per hour and packing winds of up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.