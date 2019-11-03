Student: Krispy Kreme told him to stop doughnut delivery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota college student says Krispy Kreme has told him to stop making doughnut runs to Iowa.

Twenty-one-year-old Jayson Gonzalez of Champlin, Minnesota, would make weekend runs to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, and pack his car with boxes of doughnuts that he would deliver to customers around the Twin Cities.

But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported about his road trips, Gonzalez says he received a phone call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop selling the company's doughnuts in Minnesota. Krispy Kreme stores left Minnesota 11 years ago.

Gonzalez tells the Pioneer Press he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.

Krispy Kreme did not immediately return an Associated Press email for comment Sunday.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com