Students injured when school bus collides with car

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — At least two students were among several people taken to the hospital following a crash between a school bus and a car in Hamden, Connecticut.

Fire officials say the collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday as the bus was taking students to the New Haven Academy.

Those hospitalized include the drivers of both vehicles and at least two passengers on the bus.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.