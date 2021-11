FAIRFIELD — A school bus crash on Tuesday resulted in two students and the driver being taken to the hospital, officials say.

Around 2:30 p.m., a school bus containing four school students hit a tree on Mountain Laurel Road near Stroll Rock Common in Fairfield, police Lt. Edward Weihe said.

Two of the students suffered facial lacerations and the bus driver also had non-life threatening injuries, according to Weihe and the Fairfield Fire Department.

While Weihe said he did not know what school the students were from, Patrick Higgins, the principal of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School confirmed the students attended the elementary and middle school. Higgins declined to comment on the status of the students and driver, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Higgins said he communicated with parents within an hour after the incident, adding no parents had concerns.

Management of First Student Inc., the bus company that St. Thomas contracts for student transportation, was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the front of the bus had major damage after hitting the tree. The bus’ engine compartment also caught fire in the crash. Police used portable fire extinguishes before fire units arrived and put out the fire, according to the fire department.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.