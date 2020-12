DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A group of high school students outside Atlanta are calling on city officials to remove a cannon near a county courthouse that honors the Creek War of 1836, which saw the removal of Native Americans from the South.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said in a statement that a resolution supporting the removal of the cannon near the old DeKalb County courthouse will be considered at a city commission meeting Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.