Study: Jail populations dropped, rose slightly in pandemic

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Jail populations across the U.S. dropped by nearly a quarter at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, before rising slightly again in the heat of the summer, according to a study released Tuesday.
The report from the nonprofit MacArthur Foundation and City University of New York’s Institute for State and Local Governance examined jail populations at 26 locations and found that the average number of inmates decreased 24% from February 2020 to April, largely due to a decrease in people being booked. That period coincided with implementation of emergency measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including, in some cases, sending nonviolent inmates home.