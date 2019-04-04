Study: West Virginians lead nation in TV watching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A study by Verizon says that West Virginians watch more television than people in any other state in the country.

The report came out Wednesday and used data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It found that people in West Virginia averaged about four-and-a-half hours in front of the tube per day. The study also used Google Trends data to determine that the state's TV genre of choice is soap operas.

In second place was Delaware, where people averaged three hours and 47 minutes of TV time per day.

Utah had the shortest time, with residents there watching an average of two hours and 13 minutes of TV each day.