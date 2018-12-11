Study finds female-led films outperform male ones

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study organized by Time's Up, the organization formed to promote gender equality, finds that female-led films outperform male-led movies at the box office.

The study analyzed the 350 top-grossing films worldwide released between January 2014 and December 2017. It found that in films with small, medium and large budgets, all averaged better global grosses when a woman was listed as the lead star.

The study found that films that passed the Bechdel test do better, too. The Bechdel test requires a movie to feature two female characters having a conversation about something other than a man.

Movies produced with a male lead easily outnumber those led by a woman. In movies with a budget greater than $100 million, there were 75 male-led films and 19 female-led films.