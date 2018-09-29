Stuhr Museum exhibit remembers Nebraska's black settlers

Seen on Sept. 21, 2018, this old photograph of William Parker Walker, who purchased plots of land in the Sandhills from 1885 through 1926, is part of the "Audacious Nebraska: Descendants of DeWitty" exhibit at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Neb. The exhibit will be on display in the Stuhr Building from Sunday, Sept. 23 through Nov. 11. (Barrett Stinson /The Independent via AP) less Seen on Sept. 21, 2018, this old photograph of William Parker Walker, who purchased plots of land in the Sandhills from 1885 through 1926, is part of the "Audacious Nebraska: Descendants of DeWitty" exhibit at ... more Photo: Barrett Stinson, AP

Descendants, including (from left) Maurice Johnson, Descendants of DeWitty chairman Artes Johnson, co-founder Denise Scales and Avis Roper, are on hand to organize the "Audacious Nebraska: Descendants of DeWitty" exhibit on Sept. 21, 2018 at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Neb. The exhibit will be on display in the Stuhr Building from Sunday, Sept. 23 through Nov. 11. (Barrett Stinson /The Independent via AP) less Descendants, including (from left) Maurice Johnson, Descendants of DeWitty chairman Artes Johnson, co-founder Denise Scales and Avis Roper, are on hand to organize the "Audacious Nebraska: Descendants of ... more Photo: Barrett Stinson, AP

Photo: Barrett Stinson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Stuhr Museum exhibit remembers Nebraska's black settlers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A photo of a sun in the horizon highlighting the footprints along a sandy shore of Lake Erie is Artes Johnson's favorite in a collection that depicts his family's history.

He took the picture himself and was emotional at the time.

"I was standing there and tears came to my eyes," Johnson said.

The scene, he said, encapsulates the whole story of his ancestors who were among the early settlers in one of Nebraska's largest black homesteading communities: DeWitty.

Some were former slaves who came to the Cherry County town from Canada. One of those was William Parker Walker.

Walker, who is Johnson's great-great-great-grandfather, escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad to North Buxton, Ontario, Canada, a community near Lake Erie.

There, Walker became a barrel maker and was later appointed the town's postmaster in 1879. Despite his prominent role in North Buxton, he moved to Nebraska, becoming one of the first 12 black families from Canada to settle in DeWitty.

Photographs of Walker, his family and others from that community are part of a new exhibit at Stuhr Museum called "Audacious Nebraska: The Descendants of DeWitty," the Grand Island Independent reported.

Johnson, of Omaha, and his siblings Denise Scales, Maurice Johnson and Avis Roper, are the curators of the exhibit. It is an effort they started two years ago after a historical marker was placed to honor pioneers of the settlement. The marker was erected off of U.S. Highway 83 by Brownlee, which is near the actual site of DeWitty.

The exhibit is open through Nov. 11.

DeWitty, so named after one of the early settlers, was later renamed Audacious. The community was formed in the early 1900s and lasted about 30 years, making it one of the longest-running settlements of its kind in Nebraska.

Johnson was at the 2016 dedication ceremony for the historical marker. He said it was there being surrounded by other DeWitty descendants that he thought of forming a nonprofit organization to help keep the history of the settlement alive.

Over the course of the next few months, he and Scales worked to establish the Descendants of DeWitty nonprofit. The siblings proceeded to research their family's roots and gather photographs for the traveling exhibit that they recently brought to Grand Island.

About two dozen photographs are part of the display, including a few of Walker.

Johnson said he isn't sure why Walker left Canada for Nebraska and why he specifically settled in DeWitty. The Homestead Act of 1862 drew settlers to the area by giving them 160 acres of land. Later, the Kinkaid Act offered 640 acres.

Walker, though, had an established life in Canada. It was there he married his first wife, Sarah Kersey, in 1858. After she died, he married Charlotte Hatter Riley. The couple raised 13 children, including five from Riley's first marriage and four from his to Kersey.

Johnson said Walker possibly moved to Nebraska because of a growing hostile relationship with native Canadians.

Walker lived in Dawson County in Nebraska for years before moving to DeWitty. Johnson suspects that Walker moved to DeWitty after hearing about land available there from Clem Deavers, one of the first African-Americans to file a homestead claim in Cherry County.

Settlers of DeWitty were farmers, planting crops and raising animals. They lived in sod homes. The community had a post office, general store, a church and schools. It grew to about 200 residents.

Unlike other parts of the country, race didn't matter much to those living in the Sandhills. It was about neighbors helping neighbors. That was evident in the relationship between DeWitty settlers and those in the nearby community of Brownlee.

"There was no racial animosity. They got along. They worked together. They knew each other. They were neighbors. Back in those days when you were farming, the bottom line is you had to raise food or you starved. Collectively they worked together," he said.

The tolls of droughts and other hardships impacted those in DeWitty. Over time, families sold their land and the last black resident left in 1936.

The exhibit is a way to bring history that not many are familiar with to the forefront by telling the stories of the people who lived there.

"We are expanding the American narrative and our ultimate goal is not just to expand it, but to save our history from demolition. If this story goes untold, it dies," said David Roper, Johnson's brother-in-law.

Roper is also part of the family's effort to keep the DeWitty story alive. He said pouring life into it will benefit others.

"They will see that we have a history and we have a sense of not only struggle, but success," he said.

When Johnson looks at the photos, including the sun shining on the Lake Erie beach, he said he can't help but be in awe.

"I'm honored and just full of so much admiration for my ancestors. I think about everything they went through. I've got no excuses. I don't have half the issues they had to deal with," he said.

___

Information from: The Grand Island Independent, http://www.theindependent.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by the Grand Island Independent.