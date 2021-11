MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, and with that, forecasters again reached the end of the English alphabet, with a month still to go this Atlantic hurricane season.

Wanda has hardly strengthened since it formed on Saturday, reaching top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh), and poses no threat to land. Forecasters predicted Monday that it will wobble around for several days before dissipating far from any coast.