Official calls ``suspicious" a condo fire that killed 2

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A blaze at suburban Chicago condominium that left two dead and five injured was suspicious in nature, a fire official said Tuesday.

Bloomington acting Fire Chief Richard Kurka said Monday's fire at the Waters Edge Condominiums complex in Glendale Heights stretched from the ground to third floor of the building. The investigation of the fire is being treated as a ``police matter” with the Bloomingdale Fire Protection District assisting.

Firefighters called to the scene found one of the buildings in flames, which later spread to other buildings. Authorities say in addition to the two dead, a child, one police officer and three firefighters were treated at a nearby hospital for injuries resulting from the fire.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people who died.

A juvenile was treated at a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, Kurka said. Three firefighters suffered from symptoms of heat exhaustion, and were treated at a hospital and released. A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

The fire displaced residents in 12 units. The American Red Cross and community outreach specialists are helping residents find temporary housing.