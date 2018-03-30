https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Suburban-Detroit-crash-victims-IDed-as-Muskegon-12794975.php
Suburban Detroit crash victims IDed as Muskegon women
Published 6:58 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have identified three women who died in a rollover crash in suburban Detroit.
Redford Township police say the crash killed three Muskegon residents: 50-year-old Mia Dorris; her daughter, 30-year-old Jatia McGough; and 22-year-old Raeniquah Watson.
Witnesses told investigators their car was seen was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash about 2 a.m. Thursday. Police said the car went airborne and rolled over several times before striking a light pole. Two of the women were ejected from the vehicle.
