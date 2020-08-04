Suburban Detroit officer dies after cutting fallen tree

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer was found dead at a police station hours after he cut up a tree that had been blocking a local road, authorities said.

Sgt. Steven Splan, a veteran officer with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department, was found unresponsive in the department's station about 11 p.m. Sunday after suffering a medical emergency, the city’s Public Safety Department said.

The department confirmed information on the Officer Down Memorial Page, which said that Splan, 46, suffered a heart attack hours after he returned from cutting and removing a tree on Bloomfield Hills Parkway.

“He was on fire duty and a tree was blocking the roadway,” Sgt. Daniel Madden said, adding that city workers were busy elsewhere when Splan and other officers helped remove the tree.

Splan served for 15 years with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department. He is survived by his wife and four children, the site said, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

An investigation is ongoing, the Public Safety Department said.