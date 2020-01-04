Suburban Kansas City police sergeant 1 of 2 killed in crash

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone say an Independence police sergeant and another motorist were killed in a head-on crash.

The crash happened Thursday night in Gladstone, the Kansas City Star reported, killing Sgt. Jason Young, 48, who was driving a car that crashed head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the truck also died. Police have not released that driver's name.

Investigators said the crash happened when the pickup crossed into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a vehicle before crashing into Young's car. Two other people sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Young was a 20-year veteran of the Gladstone department. He was off duty when the crash happened.

Police are investigating what caused the pickup driver to veer into oncoming traffic.