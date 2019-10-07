Suburban family discovers helicopter wheel lodged in ceiling

LYNWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Aviation officials say they believe a wheel lodged in the ceiling of a house south of Chicago came from a helicopter flying overhead but they haven't found the aircraft it came from.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a family in the suburb of Lynwood a few blocks from Lansing Municipal Airport made the discovery of the wheel hanging from the ceiling of their bathroom when they came home Saturday night. Nobody was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the wheel appears to be that of a helicopter and the agency is trying to determine from which aircraft the part fell from and the exact time it crashed into the house.

The airport referred questions to the Village of Lansing. A message for the village spokesperson was not immediately returned.