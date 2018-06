Sudden closing of popular Fairfield diner comes as surprise

















































































































































































Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 45 Caption Close Image 1 of 45 This sign was all that was posted at the Athena Diner to let patrons know it had closed. Fairfield,CT. 6/18/18 This sign was all that was posted at the Athena Diner to let patrons know it had closed. Fairfield,CT. 6/18/18 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 45 The Athena Diner, long a staple on the Post Road in the town's Southport section, closed suddenly Saturday. Fairfield,CT 6/18/18 The Athena Diner, long a staple on the Post Road in the town's Southport section, closed suddenly Saturday. Fairfield,CT 6/18/18 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 45 The Athena Diner shut its doors Saturday. A sign says the diner was sold, though no transfer has been recorded yet in the Town Clerk's office. Fairfield, CT. 6/18/18 The Athena Diner shut its doors Saturday. A sign says the diner was sold, though no transfer has been recorded yet in the Town Clerk's office. Fairfield, CT. 6/18/18 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 45 >> Click through the gallery to see which diners are open for late night eats in southwestern Connecticut and along the shoreline. >> Click through the gallery to see which diners are open for late night eats in southwestern Connecticut and along the shoreline. Image 5 of 45 Glory Days Diner

Open until 1 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, 3 am Friday & Saturday | 69 E. Putnam Ave, Greenwich | Website

(Pictured is Glory Days Diner manager Ted Triantafillou in August 2017.) Glory Days Diner

Open until 1 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, 3 am Friday & Saturday | 69 E. Putnam Ave, Greenwich | Website

(Pictured is Glory Days Diner manager Ted Triantafillou in August 2017.) Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 45 Curley's Diner

Open 24/7 |62 W. Park Place, Stamford | Website Curley's Diner

Open 24/7 |62 W. Park Place, Stamford | Website Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Cathy Zuraw Image 7 of 45 The Stamford Diner (formerly City Limits)

Open daily until 11 p.m. (delivery offered until 9 p.m.) | 135 Harvard Ave, Stamford | Website The Stamford Diner (formerly City Limits)

Open daily until 11 p.m. (delivery offered until 9 p.m.) | 135 Harvard Ave, Stamford | Website Photo: Michael Cummo, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 8 of 45 Bull's Head Diner

Open 24/7 | 43 High Ridge Road, Stamford | Website Bull's Head Diner

Open 24/7 | 43 High Ridge Road, Stamford | Website Photo: Michael Cummo, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 9 of 45 Parkway Diner

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 1066 High Ridge Road | Website Parkway Diner

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 1066 High Ridge Road | Website Photo: Dru Nadler Image 10 of 45 Post Road Diner

Open until 2 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 312 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk | Website Post Road Diner

Open until 2 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 312 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk | Website Photo: (C)2012, The Hour Newspapers, all rights reserved Image 11 of 45 Silver Star Diner Open until 2 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 210 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk | Website Silver Star Diner Open until 2 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 210 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk | Website Image 12 of 45 Penny's Diner & Restaurant III

Open daily until 2 a.m. or later | 212 East Ave, Norwalk | Website Penny's Diner & Restaurant III

Open daily until 2 a.m. or later | 212 East Ave, Norwalk | Website Image 13 of 45 Orem's Diner Open daily until midnight | 167 Danbury Road, Wilton | Website (Pictured: Judy Freedman at Orem's Diner in Wilton, having a coffee and english muffin). Orem's Diner Open daily until midnight | 167 Danbury Road, Wilton | Website (Pictured: Judy Freedman at Orem's Diner in Wilton, having a coffee and english muffin). Image 14 of 45 Sherwood Diner Open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 901 Post Road E, Westport | Website (Pictured: Jill & Reid Rizack enjoy a meal together at Sherwood Diner.) Sherwood Diner Open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 901 Post Road E, Westport | Website (Pictured: Jill & Reid Rizack enjoy a meal together at Sherwood Diner.) Photo: Jarret Liotta Image 15 of 45 Athena Diner

Open daily until midnight | 3350 Post Road, Southport | Website Athena Diner

Open daily until midnight | 3350 Post Road, Southport | Website Photo: LUANNE M. FERRIS Image 16 of 45 Andros Diner

Open 24/7 | 651 Villa Ave, Fairfield | Website Andros Diner

Open 24/7 | 651 Villa Ave, Fairfield | Website Photo: Uber Image 17 of 45 Circle Diner

Open until 11 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 441 Post Road, Fairfield | Website Circle Diner

Open until 11 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 441 Post Road, Fairfield | Website Photo: Cathy Zuraw Image 18 of 45 Penny's Diner

Open daily until midnight | 2200 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield | Website Penny's Diner

Open daily until midnight | 2200 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield | Website Photo: Alexandra Grablewski, Getty Images Image 19 of 45 Galaxy Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 4241 Main Street | Website Galaxy Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 4241 Main Street | Website Photo: Matthew Woods Image 20 of 45 New Colony Diner







Open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 2321 Main Street | Website New Colony Diner

Open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 2321 Main Street | Website Photo: Autumn Driscoll Image 21 of 45 Frankie's Diner

Open 24/7 | 1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport | Website

(Pictured: Longtime Bridgeport Police Captain Robert Gearing talks with Fatima Reyes at Frankie's Diner before his retirement in 2015.) Frankie's Diner

Open 24/7 | 1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport | Website

(Pictured: Longtime Bridgeport Police Captain Robert Gearing talks with Fatima Reyes at Frankie's Diner before his retirement in 2015.) Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 22 of 45 The BLT sandwich at Tout Suite Wednesday Dec.10, 2014.(Dave Rossman photo) The BLT sandwich at Tout Suite Wednesday Dec.10, 2014.(Dave Rossman photo) Photo: Dave Rossman, Freelance Image 23 of 45 Famous 50s Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 472 Huntington Turnpike, Bridgeport | Website Famous 50s Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 472 Huntington Turnpike, Bridgeport | Website Photo: Dana Hoff / Getty Images, Contributor Image 24 of 45 Merritt Canteen

(OK, it's not exactly a diner, but how can we leave the Merritt Canteen out of a late night eats gallery?)

Open until 1 a.m. Sunday - Wednesday, 2 a.m. Thursday, and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 4355 Main Street, Bridgeport | Website less Merritt Canteen

(OK, it's not exactly a diner, but how can we leave the Merritt Canteen out of a late night eats gallery?)

Open until 1 a.m. Sunday - Wednesday, 2 a.m. Thursday, and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday | ... more Image 25 of 45 Monroe Diner

Open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 568 Main Street (Route 25), Monroe | Website Monroe Diner

Open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 568 Main Street (Route 25), Monroe | Website Photo: Christian Abraham Image 26 of 45 Plaza Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 737 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton | Website Plaza Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 737 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton | Website Photo: Russell Yip, The Chronicle Image 27 of 45 The Derby Legislative Delegation, House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, State Rep. Linda Gentile and Senator George Logan, kicked off their monthly coffee hours with constituents on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at the Valley Diner in Derby, Conn.. less The Derby Legislative Delegation, House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, State Rep. Linda Gentile and Senator George Logan, kicked off their monthly coffee hours with ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Image 28 of 45 Valley Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 636 New Haven Ave, Derby | Website Valley Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 636 New Haven Ave, Derby | Website Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 29 of 45 Millford Diner

Open until 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 886 Bridgeport Ave, Milford | Website Millford Diner

Open until 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 886 Bridgeport Ave, Milford | Website Image 30 of 45 Bridgeport Flyer Diner

Open 24/7 | 249 Bridgeport Ave, Milford | Website Bridgeport Flyer Diner

Open 24/7 | 249 Bridgeport Ave, Milford | Website Photo: Philip Kamrass Image 31 of 45 Athenian Diner III







Open 24/7 | 1064 Boston Post Road, Milford | Website Athenian Diner III

Open 24/7 | 1064 Boston Post Road, Milford | Website Photo: Billy Calzada /San Antonio Express-News Image 32 of 45 Elm Diner

Open 24/7 | 111 Elm Street, West Haven | Website

Pictured: Former owner of the Elm Diner, John Theodoridis (right), is photographed with one of the new owners, Rakesh "Randy" Rana in front of the diner in West Haven. less Elm Diner

Open 24/7 | 111 Elm Street, West Haven | Website

Pictured: Former owner of the Elm Diner, John Theodoridis (right), is photographed with one of the new owners, Rakesh "Randy" Rana in front of the diner ... more Photo: Journal Register Co. Image 33 of 45 Cody's Diner

Open 24/7 | 95 Water Street, New Haven | Website Cody's Diner

Open 24/7 | 95 Water Street, New Haven | Website Photo: IStock.com Image 34 of 45 Athenian Diner I







Open until midnight, Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 1426 Whalley Ave, New Haven | Website Athenian Diner I

Open until midnight, Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 1426 Whalley Ave, New Haven | Website Photo: Syd Kearney Image 35 of 45 Twin Pines Diner

Open 24/7 | 34 Main Street, East Haven | Website

Pictured: Mike Polsakis of Twin Pines Diner in East Haven prepares Lemon Chocolate Pie. Twin Pines Diner

Open 24/7 | 34 Main Street, East Haven | Website

Pictured: Mike Polsakis of Twin Pines Diner in East Haven prepares Lemon Chocolate Pie. Image 36 of 45 Parthenon Diner

Open 24/7 | 374 East Main Street, Branford | Website Parthenon Diner

Open 24/7 | 374 East Main Street, Branford | Website Photo: Alison Cook, Chronicle Image 37 of 45 Elmer's Diner

Open 24/7 | 22 Padanaram Road, Danbury | Website

Pictured: Elmer Palma stand's in his restaurant "Elmer's Diner." Elmer's Diner

Open 24/7 | 22 Padanaram Road, Danbury | Website

Pictured: Elmer Palma stand's in his restaurant "Elmer's Diner." Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 38 of 45 Three Brothers Diner

Open daily until midnight or later |242 White Street, Danbury | Website Three Brothers Diner

Open daily until midnight or later |242 White Street, Danbury | Website Photo: Carol Kaliff Image 39 of 45 The Windmill Diner, a fixture on Mill Plain Road in Danbury since 1971, has been sold to George Marnelakis, who owns the Blue Colony Diner in Newtown. The Windmill Diner, a fixture on Mill Plain Road in Danbury since 1971, has been sold to George Marnelakis, who owns the Blue Colony Diner in Newtown. Photo: Brian Koonz / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 40 of 45 Blue Colony Diner

Open 24/7 | 66 Church Hill Road, Newtown | Website Blue Colony Diner

Open 24/7 | 66 Church Hill Road, Newtown | Website Photo: Mahala Gaylord Image 41 of 45 Mill Plain Diner

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 14 Mill Plain Road, Danbury | Website Mill Plain Diner

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 14 Mill Plain Road, Danbury | Website Photo: Getty Images Image 42 of 45 Dimitri's Diner

Open daily until midnight | 16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield | Website

Pictured: Makis Mejia holds breakfast servings next to Costas Mavridis, manager at Dimitri's Diner in Ridgefield Friday, March 9, 2012. less Dimitri's Diner

Open daily until midnight | 16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield | Website

Pictured: Makis Mejia holds breakfast servings next to Costas Mavridis, manager at Dimitri's Diner in Ridgefield Friday, ... more Photo: Michael Duffy Image 43 of 45 Stony Hill Inn in Bethel. Stony Hill Inn in Bethel. Photo: File Photo Image 44 of 45 Stony Hill Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 14 Stony Hill Road, Bethel | Website Stony Hill Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 14 Stony Hill Road, Bethel | Website Photo: Mike Sutter /San Antonio Express-News Image 45 of 45 DinerLuxe

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 108 Danbury Road, New Milford | Website DinerLuxe

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 108 Danbury Road, New Milford | Website Photo: Norm Cummings Sudden closing of popular Fairfield diner comes as surprise 1 / 45 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The sudden sale and closing of the Athena Diner, a staple on the Post Road in the Southport section of town, took many by surprise.

Saturday morning a handwritten sign on the door said simply, “Closed. Diner Sold.” No sale had been recorded in the Town Clerk’s office as of Monday morning. Attempts to get in touch with owner John Pertesis, or Mina Pertesis, who is listed as the manager/member of J&J of Connecticut, LLC. The diner has been open at 3350 Post Road since 1975.

The diner was closed on Thursday but open again on Friday, with a gas problem in the kitchen given as the reason to one diner regular. The building just recently underwent major renovations.

While no sale has been recorded yet on town land records, liens from the Internal Revenue Service, dating back to the 2014, have. Those liens total $226,650.

The diner also owes back personal property and real estate taxes locally. There are outstanding personal property taxes totaling $2,026, and real estate property taxes in arrears of $105,236. Unpaid sewer user fees total $18,502.

Mark Barnhart, the town’s Community and Economic Development director, said he has heard nothing about the diner closing or being sold, and neither had Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz

“I have been a regular to the Athena Dinner since I was a child, when my father would take me,” Eric Sundman, a Representative Town Meeting member from District 10, said. “The owners and staff have always treated us like family.”

While he said they often alternated visits to the Athena with vists to the Driftwood and S&S Dugout for breakfast and lunch, the Athena “usually was the place you would call for a late dinner order to be picked up when every place else was closed.”

Sundman said he and some friends took their kids to the Athena June 9, after the Pequot Library’s Potluck and Campout. “Up until that point, I had no idea it planned to close,” he said. “We are thankful for the years we were able to visit and are especially thankful to the staff for always being exceptional to us. We will miss the Athena Diner.”

Sundman said he has not heard anything about whether the diner will be reopening, or who purchased it.