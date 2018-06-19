Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media
This sign was all that was posted at the Athena Diner to let patrons know it had closed. Fairfield,CT. 6/18/18
The Athena Diner, long a staple on the Post Road in the town's Southport section, closed suddenly Saturday. Fairfield,CT 6/18/18
The Athena Diner shut its doors Saturday. A sign says the diner was sold, though no transfer has been recorded yet in the Town Clerk's office. Fairfield, CT. 6/18/18
Glory Days Diner

Open until 1 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, 3 am Friday & Saturday | 69 E. Putnam Ave, Greenwich | Website

(Pictured is Glory Days Diner manager Ted Triantafillou in August 2017.)

Curley's Diner 

Open 24/7 |62 W. Park Place, Stamford | Website
The Stamford Diner (formerly City Limits)

Open daily until 11 p.m. (delivery offered until 9 p.m.) | 135 Harvard Ave, Stamford | Website
Bull's Head Diner 

Open 24/7 | 43 High Ridge Road, Stamford | Website
Parkway Diner

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 1066 High Ridge Road | Website
Post Road Diner 

Open until 2 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 312 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk | Website
Silver Star Diner 

Open until 2 a.m. Sunday - Thursday, open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 210 Connecticut Ave, Norwalk | Website

Penny's Diner & Restaurant III

Open daily until 2 a.m. or later | 212 East Ave, Norwalk | Website
Orem's Diner

Open daily until midnight | 167 Danbury Road, Wilton | Website

(Pictured: Judy Freedman at Orem's Diner in Wilton, having a coffee and english muffin).

Sherwood Diner 

Open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 901 Post Road E, Westport | Website

(Pictured: Jill & Reid Rizack enjoy a meal together at Sherwood Diner.)

Athena Diner 

Open daily until midnight | 3350 Post Road, Southport | Website
Andros Diner

Open 24/7 | 651 Villa Ave, Fairfield | Website
Circle Diner

Open until 11 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 441 Post Road, Fairfield | Website
Penny's Diner

Open daily until midnight | 2200 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield | Website
Galaxy Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 4241 Main Street | Website
New Colony Diner 

Open 24 hours Friday and Saturday | 2321 Main Street | Website


Frankie's Diner

Open 24/7 | 1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport | Website

(Pictured: Longtime Bridgeport Police Captain Robert Gearing talks with Fatima Reyes at Frankie's Diner before his retirement in 2015.) 
Famous 50s Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 472 Huntington Turnpike, Bridgeport | Website
Merritt Canteen

(OK, it's not exactly a diner, but how can we leave the Merritt Canteen out of a late night eats gallery?) 

Open until 1 a.m. Sunday - Wednesday, 2 a.m. Thursday, and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 4355 Main Street, Bridgeport | Website
Monroe Diner

Open until 11:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 568 Main Street (Route 25), Monroe | Website
Plaza Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 737 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton | Website
Valley Diner 

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 636 New Haven Ave, Derby | Website
Millford Diner 

Open until 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, open until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 886 Bridgeport Ave, Milford | Website
Bridgeport Flyer Diner 

Open 24/7 | 249 Bridgeport Ave, Milford | Website
Athenian Diner III

Open 24/7 | 1064 Boston Post Road, Milford | Website


Elm Diner

Open 24/7 | 111 Elm Street, West Haven | Website

Pictured: Former owner of the Elm Diner, John Theodoridis (right), is photographed with one of the new owners, Rakesh "Randy" Rana in front of the diner in West Haven.

Cody's Diner

Open 24/7 | 95 Water Street, New Haven | Website
Athenian Diner I

Open until midnight, Sunday - Thursday, open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 1426 Whalley Ave, New Haven | Website


Twin Pines Diner

Open 24/7 | 34 Main Street, East Haven | Website

Pictured: Mike Polsakis of Twin Pines Diner in East Haven prepares Lemon Chocolate Pie.

Parthenon Diner 

Open 24/7 | 374 East Main Street, Branford | Website
Elmer's Diner

Open 24/7 | 22 Padanaram Road, Danbury | Website

Pictured: Elmer Palma stand's in his restaurant "Elmer's Diner."

Three Brothers Diner

Open daily until midnight or later |242 White Street, Danbury | Website 
The Windmill Diner, a fixture on Mill Plain Road in Danbury since 1971, has been sold to George Marnelakis, who owns the Blue Colony Diner in Newtown.
Blue Colony Diner

Open 24/7 | 66 Church Hill Road, Newtown | Website
Mill Plain Diner 

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 14 Mill Plain Road, Danbury | Website
Dimitri's Diner 

Open daily until midnight | 16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield | Website

Pictured: Makis Mejia holds breakfast servings next to Costas Mavridis, manager at Dimitri's Diner in Ridgefield Friday, March 9, 2012.

Stony Hill Inn in Bethel.
Stony Hill Diner

Open until midnight Sunday - Thursday, open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday | 14 Stony Hill Road, Bethel | Website
DinerLuxe

Open daily until 11 p.m. | 108 Danbury Road, New Milford | Website
FAIRFIELD — The sudden sale and closing of the Athena Diner, a staple on the Post Road in the Southport section of town, took many by surprise.

Saturday morning a handwritten sign on the door said simply, “Closed. Diner Sold.” No sale had been recorded in the Town Clerk’s office as of Monday morning. Attempts to get in touch with owner John Pertesis, or Mina Pertesis, who is listed as the manager/member of J&J of Connecticut, LLC. The diner has been open at 3350 Post Road since 1975.

The diner was closed on Thursday but open again on Friday, with a gas problem in the kitchen given as the reason to one diner regular. The building just recently underwent major renovations.

While no sale has been recorded yet on town land records, liens from the Internal Revenue Service, dating back to the 2014, have. Those liens total $226,650.

The diner also owes back personal property and real estate taxes locally. There are outstanding personal property taxes totaling $2,026, and real estate property taxes in arrears of $105,236. Unpaid sewer user fees total $18,502.

Mark Barnhart, the town’s Community and Economic Development director, said he has heard nothing about the diner closing or being sold, and neither had Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz

“I have been a regular to the Athena Dinner since I was a child, when my father would take me,” Eric Sundman, a Representative Town Meeting member from District 10, said. “The owners and staff have always treated us like family.”

While he said they often alternated visits to the Athena with vists to the Driftwood and S&S Dugout for breakfast and lunch, the Athena “usually was the place you would call for a late dinner order to be picked up when every place else was closed.”

Sundman said he and some friends took their kids to the Athena June 9, after the Pequot Library’s Potluck and Campout. “Up until that point, I had no idea it planned to close,” he said. “We are thankful for the years we were able to visit and are especially thankful to the staff for always being exceptional to us. We will miss the Athena Diner.”

Sundman said he has not heard anything about whether the diner will be reopening, or who purchased it.