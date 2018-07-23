Suit: Colorado sheriff's policy violates immigrants' rights

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit is arguing that a Colorado sheriff's office cannot hold inmates at immigration authorities' request once they have posted bond.

The Colorado American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit on Monday on behalf of a man being held by the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesman said he could not comment immediately because Sheriff Jason Mikesell had not received a copy of the lawsuit.

The ACLU filed a similar suit in February against El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder on behalf of two men being held in the jail at immigration authorities' request.

The sheriff's office argued that it was housing the men as part of an agreement with immigration authorities. A judge ruled in March that Elder could not keep holding the men after they paid bond.