Suit seeks to prevent new Congress map in N Carolina in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congressional candidate and two other voters are asking a federal court to prevent a new U.S. House map from being used in the 2020 elections.

State judges issued a preliminary injunction this week blocking the use of the current districts, saying evidence shows it's likely the map is an illegal partisan gerrymander favoring Republicans. General Assembly leaders plan to meet in mid-November to consider a replacement map.

Thursday's lawsuit in eastern North Carolina federal court says a new map so close to the 2020 electoral season would create confusion and violate the rights of voters and candidates.

The Fair Lines America Foundation says it's supporting the lawsuit. The foundation has ties to the National Republican Redistricting Trust, for which former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is raising money.