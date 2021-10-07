Suits: Fake account with similar name key to Murdaugh scheme JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 3:11 p.m.
Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor's office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family's sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh's head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son.
2 of3 FILE - Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C.For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. Mic Smith/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer charged with trying to arrange his own death created a fraudulent bank account to steal money from an insurance settlement for his dead housekeeper and from his law firm, according to two lawsuits filed this week.
An attorney and college friend of Alex Murdaugh said his longtime friend lied to him and misled him about how to handle the estate of Murdaugh's housekeeper, who he was told died in a fall at the family's home.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS