Summer kick-off gala at Fairfield Museum June 8

Guests enjoy dinner at a previous year's Fairfield Museum gala Guests enjoy dinner at a previous year's Fairfield Museum gala Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Summer kick-off gala at Fairfield Museum June 8 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Museum invites the public to the summer kick-off party of the season, Up, Up and Away, a gala to benefit its exhibitions and education programs on Saturday, June 8, from 7 to 10 p.m.. The event, outdoors on the Museum Commons, will feature a meal under the stars and preview some of the Museum’s summer highlights, including jazz performances and live musical theater.

Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, entertainment from Westport-based jazz musician Chris Coogan, performances from Fairfield Center Stage, a live auction, and a farm-to-table dinner prepared by Tim Labant, award-winning chef from the Schoolhouse at Cannondale in Wilton.

“We’re looking forward to a fabulous dinner from Tim Labant beneath the stars, with amazing live performances,” said Fairfield resident Susan Bonner Erdmann, who is co-chairing the event with Rosalina Thomas, also of Fairfield. “This surely will be the event of the season!”

Committee members are Barbara Bradley, Tracy Brigden, Lisa Callahan, Sally Cummings, Betsy Ewing, Elizabeth Fath, Joan Frost, Ellen Gould, Joyce Hergenhan, Jennifer Hinkle, Dawn Kreitler, Sharon Lauer, Jill Littig, Chris Mallin, Alice Mindrum, Missy Palmisano, Cynthia Rubin, Finley Shaw, Patricia Spaght, Gay Tice, Polly Tucker and Emily Williams. The Gala is generously sponsored by Roland & Co., DHK Financial Advisors, Russo & Rizio LLC, and Moffly Media.

“We are tremendously grateful to the outstanding event committee, our generous sponsors, and partners,” said Fairfield Museum Director of Development Shana Wiswell. “We hope to see many new friends and longtime supporters at the Fairfield Museum for this spectacular evening to support our education programs and exhibitions.”

Tickets to the Gala are available by calling the Museum at (203) 259-1598 or visiting Fairfieldhistory.org/events/up-up-away/.

This event will be the kick-off for the summer season on the Museum Commons. Highlights of the season include Fairfield Center Stage’s outdoor production of the musical Barnum featuring Javier Colon, the first winner of The Voice, in the lead role of PT Barnum. The show opens on June 27. On July 14 the Museum will host the renowned CT Symphonic Winds, a dynamic group of musicians who play a wide range of crowd-pleasing music including themes from movies and well-known symphonic pieces. Jazz Fridays will return in August, with free performances on the patio behind the Museum every Friday. This year’s featured artists are the Brian Torff Quartet, Jim Clark, the Nicole Pasternak Quintet, Jen Durkin and Chris Coogan.

Town Green Walking Tours on June 15, July 20 and August 17, and the popular Rebels vs. Tories Interactive Performance tours, held over Independence Day weekend, are additional highlights of summer on the Museum Commons. Also opening in early June for the summer are the Kids Cottage, Victorian Barn (1888) and Sun Tavern (c.1780). The Museum will host games on the Commons, tours of the buildings and story-times.

For more information about the summer programs, concerts and performances on the Museum Commons visit Fairfieldhistory.org.