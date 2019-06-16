Summer talks to explore science of Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (AP) — Staff members of Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab will be offering a series of science talks about Lake Erie over the next several weeks in Ohio.

The Lake Erie Science series takes place at Lakeside Chautauqua (shuh-TAW'-kwuh) on the Marblehead Peninsula most Tuesdays through July. All lectures are free and open to the public.

Speakers will cover a range of topics, including trash pollution, invasive species, water quality and native snakes. They can also answer general questions about the lake, the current work of Ohio Sea Grant and research and education efforts underway at Stone Lab.

Lakeside Chautauqua is a historic community in northern Ohio that offers spiritual, educational, cultural and recreational activities during its 11-week summer season.