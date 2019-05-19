Summer work start possible for Terre Haute convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Construction is expected to start this summer on a new downtown Terre Haute convention center.

A timeline presented to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board calls for construction bids to be opened June 11 and awarded possibly later that month.

Steve Bauer of project manager Nations Group says if financing and property acquisition goes smoothly, construction work could start July 19. The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports the Vigo County Council has approved a $22 million bond sale and $5 million in local income tax revenue toward the project.

Plans call for a 42,800-square-foot facility with a main ballroom capable of hosting dinners for 900 people. It will also include a museum telling the story of basketball great and former Indiana State University star Larry Bird.

