Sunshine and fishing at Fairfield Marina

Dave and Marashane Hughes of Fairfield relax in the sun near the Fairfield Fishing Pier on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — “It’s a long time coming,” said Darren Hongo of Fairfield.

The draw of Saturday’s sun and an open Fairfield Marina and Fishing Pier brought him and his son, D.J., 8, out to try and catch some fish along the jetty on Ash Creek and just be outside.

“We’ve been cooped up,” he said. “He’s been taking school at home and it’s so nice to get out. It’s a beautiful day.”

They were one of hundreds of people who were out to fish, boat, sun and splash at the beach area.

“It’s my first time,” said Alex Kraus of Fairfield, casting his line into the water and hoping for some luck along the jetty.

Dave and Marashane Hughes of Fairfield were just happy to sit and enjoy the sun, noticing that people appeared to be doing their part to stay aware of social distancing.

“It’s been really crowded,” Marashane said, but people were conscious of trying to make space as they passed each other.

“Everybody’s doing pretty good,” Dave said.