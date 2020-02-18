Sununu takes leadership post with border commission

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has been chosen to serve as the state co-chair of a federal-state partnership that encourages job creation in northern New England and New York.

The Northern Border Regional Commission was created in 2008 but it only added the state co-chair position two years ago. The first to hold the job was Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, whose term ended last month.

The state co-chair is tasked with working with a counterpart at the federal level to lead the commission on policy and strategy matters.

The commission has awarded more than $55 million in grants that have leveraged $142 million in additional funding.