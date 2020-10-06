Superintendent: Three more positive COVID cases in Fairfield school district, schools remain open

FAIRFIELD — A temporary cleaning worker at Roger Ludlowe Middle School and two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The employee had been in close contact with people on the custodial staff, some of whom have been asked to quarantine, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said in a message to families and staff Tuesday.

“At this point we are not aware of any infected staff custodians, only that the custodians were potential close contacts of a positive case among the temporary cleaning staff,” Cummings said.

In a separate update on Tuesday, Cummings said one student enrolled at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and another doing remote learning had tested positive. He said the Ludlowe student was in quarantine and had not been in the building since Sept. 29, meaning the high school would remain open and no additional people need to quarantine.

“This individual has not been in contact with anyone in the school community and no physical location is impacted,” he said of the student in remote learning.

Regarding the temporary cleaning employee, Cummings said all known potential close contacts were “asked to quarantine and present no further risk to the staff and students going forward.”

A close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the person who tested positive for at least 15 minutes. These people were determined through interviews done with the person who tested positive and the custodial staff. A recent close contact with another staff custodian does not constitute an exposure and does not require quarantine.

The superintendent said enhanced cleaning will continue to be done Tuesday afternoon and evening by replacement staff to ensure surfaces are properly disinfected.

Cummings said health and safety protocols were followed in consultation with Health Department Director Sands Cleary and Nursing Supervisor Jill Mitchell. He said investigation and private health information would not be shared.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, seven Roger Ludlowe High School students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus while 15 students have recovered. It also notes 70 students and 14 staff members are in quarantine, including people at Ludlowe High, Warde High, Ludlowe Middle School, Tomlinson Middle School, Holland Hill, McKinley, Mill Hill, Osborn Hill, Riverfield, Sherman and Warde’s Early Childhood Center.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” Cummings said. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information.”

