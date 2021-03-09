Supporters clash on New Mexico recreational pot legalization

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico sat down to the legislative bargaining table Tuesday amid broad support for doing so. But lawmakers have stubbornly divergent views on how to stamp out illicit marijuana, address social justice concerns about prior drug convictions and provide a range of economic opportunity in a fledgling industry.

State Senate lawmakers are searching for a bill to advance toward a floor vote and there are four competing proposals to legalize recreational cannabis sales to adults 21 and older.

They emerged after weeks of rocky negotiations focusing on whether to extend cannabis cultivation limits that has helped sustain small-scale medical marijuana producers but led to complaints of inflated retail prices.

Whether legislators can reach a compromise to send to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports recreational marijuana, is an open question.

They face a March 20 deadline, when the state's annual legislative session ends, to craft recreational marijuana reforms aimed at preserving a supply chain to the state's existing medical cannabis program for roughly 100,000 patients — and set up ground rules for a larger recreational pot industry.

Doing so requires lawmakers to make complex decisions about state and local taxation, safeguards against child access and potential allowances for home-grown cannabis.

Most recreational marijuana laws in the U.S. have been approved via ballot initiatives but New Mexico's constitution prohibits that. Only Illinois and Vermont have legalized marijuana through the legislative process and Virginia's Legislature in February sent a legalization bill to a supportive Democratic governor.

“With ballot initiatives there tends to be more of a consensus among advocates,” said Carly Wolf, states policy manager with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “With ballot initiatives we might see two competing measures, but we never see four or five competing measures.”

One New Mexico House-approved legalization bill places an emphasis on helping communities that have been adversely affected by the criminalization of marijuana, with automatic procedures for expunging past charges and convictions for cannabis possession and releasing prison inmates held on possession infractions.

The bill from state Rep. Javier Martínez of Albuquerque also creates a fund to invest in social programs to boost employment, support housing for people in drug treatment programs and provide mental health services in communities disproportionately affected by the criminalization of drugs. It would waive taxes on medical marijuana and subsidize cannabis for low-income patients with prescriptions.

From the opposite end of the political spectrum is another bill that focuses on law and order, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell. It emphasizes the rights of employers to a drug-free workplace and limits taxation in efforts to undercut illicit marijuana prices.

Pirtle also wants a one mile (1.6 kilometer) buffer between recreational marijuana dispensaries to avoid the proliferation of small-town marijuana shops near New Mexico's state line with Texas, where recreational marijuana is prohibited amid predictions that Texans could come in droves to New Mexico to buy weed.

Pirtle's bill would ban people from growing their own recreational marijuana.

Wolf said that support for home-grown marijuana extends beyond hobbyists to people concerned about unnecessary police searches.

“An important thing with home cultivation is the removal of the odor of marijuana as grounds to search and enter people's homes,” Wolf noted.

New Mexico voters last year ousted many incumbent Democratic state Senate lawmakers who adamantly opposed legalization.

Across the U.S., there was widespread support last year for recreational marijuana legalization as voters Arizona, Montana New Jersey, South Dakota approved ballot measures approved recreational cannabis markets. Mississippi approved the creation of a medical marijuana program.

Lujan Grisham has emphasized recreational marijuana's potential for improving employment and economic development in a state economy that some say is overly reliant on oil and natural gas production.